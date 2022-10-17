WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Leading Purdue Football to a 43-37 win over Nebraska, a pair of Boilermakers earned weekly accolades from the Big Ten Conference. Quarterback Aidan O’Connell was named B1G Co-Offensive Player of the Week, while running back Devin Mockobee became the B1G Freshman of the Week.



Mockobee collected the first weekly award of his career, Purdue’s first B1G Freshman of the Week since David Bell three years ago (Nov. 25, 2019). O’Connell earned offensive player of the week honors for the second time, his first coming after the Boilermakers’ upset victory over No. 3 Michigan State last season. The two give Purdue three on the season, including Cam Allen becoming B1G Defensive Player of the Week (Oct. 3).



In the win over the Cornhuskers, the duo helped the Purdue offense tie a school record for first downs (38), while also racking up 608 yards of total offense for the eighth most in program history. Mockobee accounted for 206 yards of offense, running for 178 yards and catching a pair of passes from O’Connell for 28 yards. Carrying the ball 30 times, Mockobee’s 178 yards on the ground set a Purdue freshman rushing record for a single game. The walk-on running back found the end zone as well, recording his team-leading fifth rushing touchdown of the season.



O’Connell marched Purdue down the field all night long, throwing for 391 yards for the 12th 300-yard game of his career. The sixth-year senior tossed four touchdown passes as well, the fifth time he has produced a four-touchdown game. Continuing to climb the Purdue passing charts, O’Connell moved into sixth all-time with 7,679 yards. He passed Jim Everett (7,411) and Scott Campbell (7,636) in Saturday’s victory over Nebraska.



Mockobee, O’Connell and the rest of the Boilermakers look to continue their winning ways, traveling to Wisconsin for another conference matchup. Kickoff from Camp Randall Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.