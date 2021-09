WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue’s leading rusher Zander Horvath will miss the next 4-to-8 weeks as the running back suffered a broken fibula in this past Saturday’s win over UConn.

Despite leaving the game early, Horvath leads Purdue with 23 carries for 89 rushing yards and 1 rushing TD so far this season.

Horvath led the Boilermakers last year with 89 carries for 442 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns.

Purdue is 2-0 on the season and travels to Notre Dame for a 2:30 p.m. kick off on Saturday.