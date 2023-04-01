SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WANE) – Purdue’s all-time winningest head coach in men’s basketball program history is heading to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

On Saturday, Gene Keady was selected to join the 2023 Hall of Fame class in Springfield.

Keady served as Purdue’s head coach from 1980-2005. In his time leading the Boilermakers, Keady achieved an overall record of 512-270, including two appearances in the Elite Eight and five in the Sweet Sixteen.

Keady was also named National Coach of the Year seven times during his career, including seven Big Ten Coach of the Year honors.

The 2023 Hall of Fame class is scheduled to be inducted on Saturday, Aug. 12 in Springfield.