Purdue’s Kaufman-Renn, Waddell to redshirt 2021-22 season

by: Purdue Sports Information

Posted: / Updated:

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue men’s basketball head coach Matt Painter has announced that freshmen Brian Waddell and Trey Kaufman-Renn will redshirt during the upcoming 2021-22 season.  

The duo is part of a highly-regarded incoming class which ranked in the top 25 of all major recruiting services that also includes Caleb Furst, who will start the season opener tonight against Bellarmine.  

Waddell, a 6-foot, 7-inch forward from Carmel, Indiana, is an under-the-radar recruit, who had an outstanding scholastic career at Carmel High School, leading the Greyhounds to a pair of Indiana Class 4A state titles (2019, 2021), while averaging 15.8 points and 6.4 rebounds as a senior. 

Kaufman-Renn, a 6-foot, 9-inch forward from Sellersburg, Indiana, was a top-40 recruit who was named the Gatorade Player of the Year for Indiana in 2020. He led Silver Creek to a pair of state titles (2019, 2021) while averaging 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game as a senior.  

The pair will be considered redshirt freshmen during the 2022-23 season and join teammates Brandon Newman, Mason Gillis and Sasha Stefanovic as current Boilermakers that have redshirted.  

