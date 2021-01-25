Purdue’s Ivey named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue freshman Jaden Ivey was named the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Week after helping the Boilermakers to a 1-1 record during the week.

Ivey becomes the fourth Purdue rookie to earn weekly honors, joining Zach Edey (Nov. 30), Mason Gillis (Dec. 21) and Brandon Newman (Jan. 18) as recipients of the weekly honor.

There have been six freshmen to win Big Ten Rookie of the Week accolades this year. Four of the players are from Purdue Basketball (Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson; Illinois’ Adam Miller).

Ivey averaged 13.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game during Purdue’s two games this year. In last Tuesday’s 67-65 win over No. 15-ranked Ohio State, Ivey scored a career-high 15 points, including eight in the final 3 ½ minutes, with four rebounds and two assists. His stepback 3-pointer with 5.0 seconds remaining gave Purdue a 67-64 lead to lift Purdue to its first road win over a top-15 ranked team since 2012.

He then tallied 12 points with five rebounds and a career-high five assists in a setback to Michigan on Friday night.

Ivey is averaging 7.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists on the season. He ranks sixth in the Big Ten in scoring among freshmen.

Ivey and his teammates host No. 21-ranked Minnesota on Saturday at 7:30 p.m., on the Big Ten Network.