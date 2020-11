WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue head coach Matt Painter announced that junior guard Eric Hunter Jr., will miss the next 6-8 weeks after suffering a compression fracture of his tibia in his knee during Monday’s intrasquad scrimmage. There is no structural or ligament damage in the knee.

Hunter Jr. averaged 10.2 points and 2.6 assists per game last year as a sophomore.

Purdue opens the season Nov. 25, against Liberty in the Space Coast Challenge in Melbourne, Florida.