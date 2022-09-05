Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State and Purdue Capture Big Ten Weekly Volleyball Awards

Wildcats’ Lesiak, Buckeyes’ Londot, Nittany Lions’ Elisaia, and Boilermakers’ Hudson and Schermerhorn earn this week’s conference accolades

Co-Player of the Week

Hanna Lesiak, Northwestern

RS-Sr. – OH – Frankfort, Ill. – Lincoln-Way East – Major: Political Science

• Named MVP of the Golden Eagle Invitational in Cookeville, Tenn., after averaging 4.36 points, 3.45 kills, 2.18 digs and 0.73 service aces per set with a .412 hitting percentage last weekend in leading Northwestern to three wins

• Posted a double-double (12 kills, 11 digs) in NU’s Sept. 2 win over Evansville, helping propel the Wildcats to a 6-0 start this season, their best since 2012

• Two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection (2020, 2021)

• Earns her first career Player of the Week honor

• Last Northwestern Player of the Week: Maddie Slater (Sept. 28, 2015)

Co-Player of the Week

Emily Londot, Ohio State

Jr. – OPP – Utica, Ohio – Utica – Major: Sport Industry

• Registered 5.36 points, 4.86 kills and 2.14 digs per set with a .362 hitting percentage in two matches against No. 3 Louisville and No. 15 San Diego last weekend at the Louisville Cardinal Classic, earning a spot on the all-tournament team

• Tallied a double-double (15 kills, 12 digs, .344 hitting percentage) in Sunday’s four-set win at No. 3 Louisville, the Buckeyes’ first-ever top-three victory over a non-conference opponent

• Chosen as a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and Academic All-Big Ten honoree last year

• Captured her third career Player of the Week citation

• Last Ohio State Player of the Week: Emily Londot (Oct. 11, 2021)

Defensive Player of the Week

Maddie Schermerhorn, Purdue

Sr. – L – Ligonier, Ind. – West Noble – Major: Kinesiology

• Averaged 4.92 digs per set with two 20-dig outings to help Purdue secure three wins in as many tries and the title at its Reamer Club Xtra Special tournament last weekend

• Had a career-high 26 digs in a Sept. 2 five-set win over Utah (which was the top team among other receiving votes in last week’s AVCA poll), recording the most digs by a Big Ten student-athlete this season

• Earned Academic All-Big Ten status following the Spring 2021 season

• Receives her first career Defensive Player of the Week honor

• Last Purdue Defensive Player of the Week: Jena Otec (Nov. 22, 2021)

Setter of the Week

Seleisa Elisaia, Penn State

Grad. – South Jordan, Utah – Bingham – Graduate Program: Business Management Foundations

• Tallied 12.40 assists and 1.70 digs per set last weekend to spark Penn State to three wins at the LSU Tiger Challenge in Baton Rouge, La.

• Piloted PSU to a .286 team hitting percentage in those three matches, as the Nittany Lions continued their best start to a season (6-0) since 2017

• Secures her first career Setter of the Week selection

• Last Penn State Setter of the Week: Gabby Blossom (Nov. 15, 2021)

Freshman of the Week

Eva Hudson, Purdue

OH – Fort Wayne, Ind. – Bishop Dwenger – Major: Biomedical Health Sciences/Pre-Medicine

• Piled up 4.83 points, 4.08 kills and 0.83 blocks per set last weekend in Purdue’s three victories at its Reamer Club Xtra Special tournament, helping the Boilermakers to their best start (6-0) since 2018

• Recorded a season-high 21 kills on .395 hitting in a Sept. 3 win over Milwaukee, becoming just the fifth Purdue student-athlete (and first underclass player) in the past seven seasons to register a match of that efficiency

• Added 18 kills, six digs and five blocks on Sept. 2 in a five-set victory over Utah

• Garners her second career Freshman of the Week award

• Last Purdue Freshman of the Week: Eva Hudson (Aug. 29, 2022)

2022 Big Ten Players of the Week

Aug. 29

P: Eva Hudson, Fr., PUR

D: Rainelle Jones, Grad., MD

S: Melani Shaffmaster, Jr., MINN

F: Eva Hudson, PUR

Sept. 5

P: Hanna Lesiak, RS-Sr., NU

P: Emily Londot, Jr., OSU

D: Maddie Schermerhorn, Sr., PUR

S: Seleisa Elisaia, Grad., PSU

F: Eva Hudson, PUR