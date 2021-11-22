Purdue’s Furst named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Fresh off the Hall of Fame Tipoff Classic tournament title, Purdue forwards Trevion Williams and Caleb Furst have been honored by the Big Ten Conference for their roles in the Boilermakers’ tournament title in Connecticut.

Senior Trevion Williams was named co-Player of the Week (with Iowa’s Keegan Murray) while freshman Caleb Furst was selected as the league’s Freshman of the Week.

The Boilermakers won all three games last week with victories over Wright State (96-52), No. 18-ranked North Carolina (93-84) and No. 5-ranked Villanova (80-74), helping the Boilermakers move to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 rankings. It’s Purdue’s highest ranking since Feb. 5, 2018 (also No. 3).

Williams was named the Big Ten Player of the Week for the third time in his career after averaging 16.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals in three victories during the week. He scored 20 points with 13 rebounds, three assists and two steals in just 20 minutes against Wright State last Tuesday. He then tallied 20 points and four rebounds in just 13 minutes against North Carolina. In Sunday’s title-game victory over Villanova, he scored nine points with four rebounds, two assists and three steals and played outstanding perimeter defense in the last 10 minutes of the contest to lead Purdue to the win. He went 20-of-29 (.690) from the field and 9-of-16 (.563) from the free throw line.

For the season, Williams is averaging 12.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in just 17.5 minutes per contest.

Since the 2010-11 season, Williams is the only player in the country among all teams to average at least 12.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in under 20 minutes a game. He is shooting 24-of-36 (.667) from the field and 15-of-24 (.625) from the free throw line.

Meanwhile, Caleb Furst earns his first Big Ten weekly honor after averaging 11.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game while shooting 13-of-17 (.765) from the field, 4-of-6 (.667) from 3-point range and 4-of-5 (.800) from the free throw line.

Furst recorded his first career double-double with 14 points, 11 rebounds and two assists in the win over Wright State. He then went 8-of-10 in Connecticut from the field and 3-of-4 from 3-point range in wins over North Carolina and Villanova, scoring 12 points (on 5-of-5 from the field) with four rebounds against Villanova. With Purdue leading 66-62 with 2:30 to play, he connected on a corner 3-pointer to put the game away.

Furst is one-of-five freshmen to average 9.5 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 60.0 percent from the field, joining Memphis’ Jalen Duren, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, Weber State’s Dillon Jones and Arkansas State’s Norchad Omier on the list.

Purdue hosts Omaha on Friday at Mackey Arena, beginning at 2 p.m. ET.