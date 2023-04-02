HOUSTON (WANE) – It’s only fitting that college basketball’s biggest players earns the game’s biggest trophy. On Sunday, Purdue center Zach Edey was awarded the Naismith Trophy, college basketball’s most prestigious honor.

Edey won the award over finalists Trayce Jackson-Davis of Indiana, Kansas’s Jalen Wilson and Gonzaga’s Drew Timme.

The All-American center has piled on the postseason awards. Along with winning the Naismith, Edey earned the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar award for being the country’s top center, along with national player of the year honors from the AP, NABC and U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

This season, Edey averaged 22.3 points and 12.9 rebounds per game. With the Boilermakers, Edey helped Purdue win Big Ten regular season and tournament championships while earning a 1-seed for the NCAA Tournament.