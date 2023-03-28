WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – Accolades continue to pile on for All-American center Zach Edey. The Purdue junior was named National Player of the Year by the National Association of Basketball Coaches on Tuesday.

Edey is the first Purdue player to earn this honor since Glenn Robinson in 1994.

This season, Edey led the Boilermakers in scoring and rebounding with 22.3 points and 12.9 rebounds per game. Led by Edey, Purdue earned Big Ten regular season and tournament titles, along with a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Edey is also a finalist for the Naismith Award, Wooden Award, Associated Press Player of the Year and Oscar Robertson Trophy.