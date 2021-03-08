Purdue’s Edey named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue center Zach Edey was named the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Week for his role in the Boilermakers’ victories over Wisconsin and Indiana.

#B1G honor No. ✌🏽 for @zach_edey.



41 points in 39 minutes is some real efficiency. pic.twitter.com/N0YGgjF9mf — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 8, 2021

Edey, a 7-foot, 4-inch freshman from Toronto, Canada, averaged 20.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks in just 19.5 minutes per game while shooting 16-of-21 from the field and 9-of-12 from the free throw line.

In the win over No. 25-ranked Wisconsin, Edey scored 20 points with seven rebounds, one assist and one blocked shot while going 8-of-11 from the field in just 18 minutes. He followed up that performance with a 20-point, 9-rebound showing in 21 minutes in Saturday’s win over Indiana.

For the season, Edey is averaging 8.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game while shooting 60.7 percent from the field and 72.9 percent from the free throw line.

It marks the second time this season that he was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week, earning the final award of the season this week and the first award of the season on Nov. 30.

Edey and the Boilermakers will be the No. 4 seed in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament, playing their first game on Friday at approximately 2 p.m. ET, in Lucas Oil Stadium.