(WANE) – It shouldn’t be a surprise that Purdue’s Zach Edey and Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis continue to pile on the postseason accolades. On Saturday, the two each earned one of college basketball’s top positional awards.

Edey received the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, which goes to the country’s top center. The All-American was also named the recipient of the Oscar Robertson Trophy, which goes to the top college basketball player according to the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

Edey has already earned national player of the year honors from the Associated Press and National Association of Basketball Coaches.

Jackson-Davis was named the winner of the Karl Malone Award, which goes to the nation’s top power forward.