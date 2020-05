GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Indiana Tech Director of Athletics Debbie Warren was named the 2019-20 Terry Bocian Athletics Director of the Year, presented by Kuhn Specialty Flooring, Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) Commissioner Rob Miller announced Monday at the conference’s spring Executive Council Meetings.

Warren, in her fifth and final year as the head of the Warriors’ athletics department, is the second Warrior AD (Martin Neuhoff, 2014-15) and the first female AD in WHAC history to win the award. The first female Athletics Director in school history when she arrived on campus in July 2015, Warren became just the second full-time AD at any WHAC school (there are four female athletics directors currently among full-time members). Her impact was felt not only in the athletics department, but also around campus.