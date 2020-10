WEST LAFAYTTE, Ind. (AP) – Purdue coach Jeff Brohm is expected to miss Saturday’s season opener against Iowa after a second test confirmed he has COVID-19.

Big Ten protocol requires players who test positive to sit out 21 days but staff members are required to isolate 10 days. B

Brohm will not be on the sideline this weekend. Instead, offensive coordinator Brian Brohm will be calling plays.