Purdue’s Bell, IU’s Johnson honored by Big Ten

ollowing Big Ten football games on Oct. 23-24, the Co-Offensive, Co-Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week and Freshman of the Week in the Big Ten were announced this morning. Below are this week’s honorees:
Co-Offensive Player of the Week
David Bell, Purdue
So., WR, Indianapolis/Warren Central
- Caught 13 passes for 121 yards and a career-high three touchdowns in a come-from-behind win against Iowa
- Hauled in the game-winning touchdown with 2:15 remaining in the fourth quarter
- Dating back to last season, it was his fourth straight game with more than 100 yards receiving and his seventh such game in 13 career contests
- Collects his first career Offensive Player of the Week award
- Last Purdue Offensive Player of the Week: Jack Plummer (Oct. 14, 2019)
Co-Offensive Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week
Graham Mertz, Wisconsin
Fr., QB, Overland Park, Kan./Blue Valley North
- Became the first Wisconsin freshman to start a season opener at quarterback since 1978, going 20-for-21 for 248 yards and five touchdowns
- Broke the school record for single-game completion percentage (.952), while tying the school marks with five touchdown passes and 17 consecutive completions
- Recorded the third-highest single-game passing yards by a Wisconsin freshman, trailing Darrell Bevell (274 vs. Northwestern in 1992) and Joel Stave (254 vs. Illinois in 2012)
- Earns his first career Big Ten weekly awards
- Last Wisconsin Offensive Player of the Week: Jonathan Taylor (Nov. 18, 2019)
- Last Wisconsin Freshman of the Week: Jonathan Taylor (Nov. 27, 2017)
Co-Defensive Players of the Week
Jamar Johnson, Indiana
Jr., S, Sarasota, Fla./Riverview
- Tallied a career-best 10 tackles, including a career-high seven solo stops, and his fourth-career interception in a victory over Penn State
- Also recorded his second-career forced fumble, with his interception leading to three points and his forced fumble coming with Penn State at the Indiana 9-yard line
- Has registered an interception in three straight games dating back to the 2019 season
- Receives his first career Defensive Player of the Week honor
- Last Indiana Defensive Player of the Week: Marcus Oliver (Oct. 31, 2016)
Olakunle Fatukasi, Rutgers
Sr., LB, Far Rockaway, N.Y./Grand Street Campus
- Forced one fumble and recovered two fumbles in the Scarlet Knights’ win against Michigan State
- Registered 10 total tackles, including three solo tackles
- Ended the Spartans’ first drive of the second half by forcing and recovering a fumble
- Claims his first career Defensive Player of the Week honor
- Last Rutgers Defensive Player of the Week: Jonathan Aiken (Sept. 1, 2014)
Special Teams Player of the Week
Charlie Kuhbander, Northwestern
Sr., K, Springboro, Ohio/Springboro
- Was a perfect 3-for-3 on field goals on a blustery night at Ryan Field against Maryland
- Converted a pair of field goals from 43 yards, including one as time expired in the second quarter
- Converted on all four PAT attempts to total 13 points on the night
- Earns his second career Special Teams Player of the Week honor and first since Oct. 16, 2017
- Last Northwestern Special Teams Player of the Week: Chris Bergin (Nov. 18, 2019)