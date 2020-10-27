Purdue’s Bell, IU’s Johnson honored by Big Ten

by: Big Ten Media Relations

Courtesy: Purdue University

Following Big Ten football games on Oct. 23-24, the Co-Offensive, Co-Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week and Freshman of the Week in the Big Ten were announced this morning. Below are this week's honorees:

Co-Offensive Player of the Week
David Bell, Purdue
So., WR, Indianapolis/Warren Central

  • Caught 13 passes for 121 yards and a career-high three touchdowns in a come-from-behind win against Iowa
  • Hauled in the game-winning touchdown with 2:15 remaining in the fourth quarter
  • Dating back to last season, it was his fourth straight game with more than 100 yards receiving and his seventh such game in 13 career contests
  • Collects his first career Offensive Player of the Week award
  • Last Purdue Offensive Player of the Week: Jack Plummer (Oct. 14, 2019)

Co-Offensive Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week
Graham Mertz, Wisconsin
Fr., QB, Overland Park, Kan./Blue Valley North

  • Became the first Wisconsin freshman to start a season opener at quarterback since 1978, going 20-for-21 for 248 yards and five touchdowns
  • Broke the school record for single-game completion percentage (.952), while tying the school marks with five touchdown passes and 17 consecutive completions
  • Recorded the third-highest single-game passing yards by a Wisconsin freshman, trailing Darrell Bevell (274 vs. Northwestern in 1992) and Joel Stave (254 vs. Illinois in 2012)
  • Earns his first career Big Ten weekly awards
  • Last Wisconsin Offensive Player of the Week: Jonathan Taylor (Nov. 18, 2019)
  • Last Wisconsin Freshman of the Week: Jonathan Taylor (Nov. 27, 2017)

Co-Defensive Players of the Week
Jamar Johnson, Indiana
Jr., S, Sarasota, Fla./Riverview

  • Tallied a career-best 10 tackles, including a career-high seven solo stops, and his fourth-career interception in a victory over Penn State
  • Also recorded his second-career forced fumble, with his interception leading to three points and his forced fumble coming with Penn State at the Indiana 9-yard line
  • Has registered an interception in three straight games dating back to the 2019 season
  • Receives his first career Defensive Player of the Week honor
  • Last Indiana Defensive Player of the Week: Marcus Oliver (Oct. 31, 2016)

Olakunle Fatukasi, Rutgers
Sr., LB, Far Rockaway, N.Y./Grand Street Campus

  • Forced one fumble and recovered two fumbles in the Scarlet Knights’ win against Michigan State
  • Registered 10 total tackles, including three solo tackles
  • Ended the Spartans’ first drive of the second half by forcing and recovering a fumble
  • Claims his first career Defensive Player of the Week honor
  • Last Rutgers Defensive Player of the Week: Jonathan Aiken (Sept. 1, 2014)

Special Teams Player of the Week
Charlie Kuhbander, Northwestern
Sr., K, Springboro, Ohio/Springboro

  • Was a perfect 3-for-3 on field goals on a blustery night at Ryan Field against Maryland
  • Converted a pair of field goals from 43 yards, including one as time expired in the second quarter
  • Converted on all four PAT attempts to total 13 points on the night
  • Earns his second career Special Teams Player of the Week honor and first since Oct. 16, 2017
  • Last Northwestern Special Teams Player of the Week: Chris Bergin (Nov. 18, 2019)

