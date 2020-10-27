Purdue’s Bell, IU’s Johnson honored by Big Ten

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (USF) – The University of Saint Francis will enact a policy to limit spectators at home basketball games and promote a safe, healthy environment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

USF home basketball games will limit spectators to parents and families of student-athletes, along with USF students, faculty and staff, through at least Dec. 31, 2020. USF will monitor local COVID-19 infection rates, positivity rates and hospitalizations and make necessary adjustments as the season progresses.

No community members or opposing schools’ fans will be allowed to purchase tickets and attend games until further notice.

“We put these limitations in place to continue to be proactive in reducing the chances of further spread of COVID-19,” USF Director of Athletics Mike McCaffrey said. “We hope the situation will improve over the course of the season to allow for additional spectators, but we must err on the side of caution.”

All basketball game attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing. If families arrive together, they are encouraged to sit together. Those arriving on their own should maintain a seat six feet away from others. All tickets must be obtained at saintfranciscougars.com.

The first USF home basketball game is Saturday as the women’s team hosts Lawrence Tech in a noon tipoff.