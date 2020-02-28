Purdue Wins 7th Meeting in a Row Against IU

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.- Purdue got 19 points from Trevion Williams and 17 from Eric Hunter Jr. and held off a late charge from in-state rival Indiana for a 57-49 victory. By snapping a four-game losing streak, the Boilermakers kept their teetering NCAA Tournament hopes intact. Devonte Green led the Hoosiers with 11 points. Their two-game winning streak ended with a seventh straight loss to Purdue. The Boilermakers took advantage of Indiana’s shooting woes to take a 16-point lead early in the second half. But Indiana cut the deficit to five with less than a minute to play. The Boilermakers made their last six free throws to seal it.