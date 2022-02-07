Purdue up to no. 3, IU & Notre Dame receiving votes in A.P. Poll

(WANE) - It's no secret the real estate market is booming these days, but most people would be surprised at the prices people are paying for plots of land you can't even step foot on physically. We're talking about virtual real estate in the metaverse. Veteran Financial Advisor Greg Reynolds calls it a virtual land grab. "You're seeing plots move for thousands of dollars, hundreds of thousands of dollars, and in a few cases, millions of dollars."

When Facebook, the largest social media platform in the world, announced it was changing its name to Meta at the end of October, it was the first time most people heard of the metaverse. The metaverse can be a difficult thing to get your arms around, but Reynolds says it's the next version of social media. "That's really what it is. It's the next way that people are going to digitally communicate with each other."