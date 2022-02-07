Purdue up to no. 3, IU & Notre Dame receiving votes in A.P. Poll

The Top Twenty Five
By The Associated Press
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
Record Pts Pvs
- Auburn (48) 22-1 1,506 1
- Gonzaga (13) 19-2 1,477 2
- Purdue 20-3 1,329 4
- Arizona 19-2 1,300 7
- Kentucky 19-4 1,288 5
- Houston 20-2 1,205 6
- Duke 19-3 1,179 9
- Kansas 19-3 1,173 10
- Texas Tech 18-5 947 14
- Baylor 19-4 921 8
- Providence 20-2 899 15
- UCLA 16-4 881 3
- Illinois 17-5 818 18
- Wisconsin 18-4 706 11
- Villanova 17-6 634 12
- Ohio St. 14-5 628 16
- Michigan St. 17-5 536 13
- Marquette 16-7 522 24
- Tennessee 16-6 377 22
- Texas 17-6 294 23
- Southern Cal 19-4 278 19
- Saint Mary’s (Cal)19-4 185 –
- Murray St. 22-2 178 –
- UConn 15-6 118 17
- Xavier 16-6 91 21
Others receiving votes: Wyoming 82, Arkansas 74, Iowa St. 48, Davidson 35, Boise St. 22, Wake Forest 21, Alabama 18, Loyola Chicago 13, Indiana 11, LSU 11, Iowa 7, Oregon 5, San Francisco 3, Notre Dame 3, Ohio 2.