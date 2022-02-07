Purdue up to no. 3, IU & Notre Dame receiving votes in A.P. Poll

Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) makes a pass against Michigan forward Moussa Diabate (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The Top Twenty Five
By The Associated Press
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
Record Pts Pvs

  1. Auburn (48) 22-1 1,506 1
  2. Gonzaga (13) 19-2 1,477 2
  3. Purdue 20-3 1,329 4
  4. Arizona 19-2 1,300 7
  5. Kentucky 19-4 1,288 5
  6. Houston 20-2 1,205 6
  7. Duke 19-3 1,179 9
  8. Kansas 19-3 1,173 10
  9. Texas Tech 18-5 947 14
  10. Baylor 19-4 921 8
  11. Providence 20-2 899 15
  12. UCLA 16-4 881 3
  13. Illinois 17-5 818 18
  14. Wisconsin 18-4 706 11
  15. Villanova 17-6 634 12
  16. Ohio St. 14-5 628 16
  17. Michigan St. 17-5 536 13
  18. Marquette 16-7 522 24
  19. Tennessee 16-6 377 22
  20. Texas 17-6 294 23
  21. Southern Cal 19-4 278 19
  22. Saint Mary’s (Cal)19-4 185 –
  23. Murray St. 22-2 178 –
  24. UConn 15-6 118 17
  25. Xavier 16-6 91 21
    Others receiving votes: Wyoming 82, Arkansas 74, Iowa St. 48, Davidson 35, Boise St. 22, Wake Forest 21, Alabama 18, Loyola Chicago 13, Indiana 11, LSU 11, Iowa 7, Oregon 5, San Francisco 3, Notre Dame 3, Ohio 2.

