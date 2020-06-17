Purdue transfer Eastern not admitted to Michigan, looking at other options

ANN ARBOR, Ind. (WANE) – Former Purdue guard Nojel Eastern posted on social media Wednesday afternoon that he will not be transferring to the University of Michigan.
Eastern saying, “I was not admitted to the University because of many credits that weren’t transferable because of my Major. That is the only reason why I was not accepted.”
Eastern announced last month he was headed to U of M with one year of eligibility remaining.
He averaged 4.9 points and 4.0 rebounds a game as a junior at Purdue, where he was most noted for being a tough defender at 6-foot-7.