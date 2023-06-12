INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – After winning Big Ten regular season and tournament titles this past year, Purdue isn’t shying away from any competition to open the 2023-24 season.

Purdue announced on Monday that the men’s basketball program will face PAC-12 power Arizona as part of the Indy Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Ball State and Indiana State will also clash in the second leg of the doubleheader on Dec. 16.

Arizona finished the 2022-23 season with a 28-7 record and a PAC-12 tournament title. The Wildcats also earned a 2-seed in the NCAA Tournament before being upset by 15-seed Princeton.

Along with Arizona, Purdue’s marquee non-conference games include Alabama, Xavier and the Maui Invitational during Thanksgiving week.