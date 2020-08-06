Purdue star Rondale Moore opts out of 2020 season to focus on NFL Draft

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – When, or if, Purdue take the football field this coming season they will do it without their best player, as redshirt sophomore Rondale Moore has announced he has opted out of the upcoming 2020 football season to focus on the NFL Draft.

Moore cited the “unprecedented circumstances we are currently living in” as a major factor for his decision. He also added that he is on track to earn his degree from Purdue in two and a half years.

Moore played in just 17 games for the Boilermakers. He missed the final eight games of 2019 with a hamstring/knee injury, then dealt with a finger injury in the spring.

The versatile Moore burst onto the scene as a freshman in 2018 with 114 catches for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdown catches while adding two rushing TDs and a number of electric kick returns. In four games during the 2019 season before being injured he tallied 29 catches for 387 yards and 4 TDs.

“We want to thank Rondale for his contributions to Purdue Football and the many memorable moments he gave Boilermaker fans during his time here,” said coach Jeff Brohm in a statement released by the University.

“From the moment he first took the field, he electrified Ross-Ade Stadium and college football with his record-breaking performances and unique ability. He always represented our program with class and dignity, and we fully support him and his family as he pursues his professional future. Rondale is a special player and person, and we know he will be a star at the next level and beyond.”