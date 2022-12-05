Houston and Texas remain firmly entrenched atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. The Cougars earned 37 first-place votes to stay at No. 1 for the second straight week. This is the program’s first stint at the top since the “Phi Slama Jama” days of the 1980s. Connecticut has climbed to No. 5 while Tennessee and Alabama cracked the top 10 for the first time. Preseason No. 1 North Carolina has dropped out entirely after losing four straight games.
The Top Twenty Five
By The Associated Press
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
Record Pts Pvs
- Houston (37) 8-0 1,502 1
- Texas (14) 6-0 1,473 2
- Virginia (3) 7-0 1,416 3
- Purdue (8) 8-0 1,411 5
- UConn 9-0 1,295 8
- Kansas 8-1 1,131 9
- Tennessee 7-1 1,046 13
- Alabama 7-1 1,029 11
- Arkansas 7-1 1,021 11
- Arizona 7-1 1,013 4
- Auburn 8-0 853 15
- Baylor 6-2 841 6
- Maryland 8-0 811 22
- Indiana 7-1 759 10
- Duke 8-2 745 17
- Kentucky 6-2 596 19
- Illinois 6-2 554 16
- Gonzaga 5-3 517 14
- UCLA 7-2 479 21
- Iowa St. 7-1 376 23
- Creighton 6-3 346 7
- San Diego St. 6-2 265 24
- Mississippi St. 8-0 187 –
- TCU 6-1 113 –
- Ohio St. 6-2 81 25
Others receiving votes: Iowa 70, Coll of Charleston 54, Miami 29, Virginia Tech 27, Arizona St 20, Utah 16, Wisconsin 16, UNLV 14, Texas Tech 10, West Virginia 8, Marquette 7, Xavier 6, New Mexico 3, Michigan St. 3, Memphis 3, Missouri 2, North Carolina 1, Kansas St 1.