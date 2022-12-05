Houston and Texas remain firmly entrenched atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. The Cougars earned 37 first-place votes to stay at No. 1 for the second straight week. This is the program’s first stint at the top since the “Phi Slama Jama” days of the 1980s. Connecticut has climbed to No. 5 while Tennessee and Alabama cracked the top 10 for the first time. Preseason No. 1 North Carolina has dropped out entirely after losing four straight games.

The Top Twenty Five
By The Associated Press
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
Record Pts Pvs

  1. Houston (37) 8-0 1,502 1
  2. Texas (14) 6-0 1,473 2
  3. Virginia (3) 7-0 1,416 3
  4. Purdue (8) 8-0 1,411 5
  5. UConn 9-0 1,295 8
  6. Kansas 8-1 1,131 9
  7. Tennessee 7-1 1,046 13
  8. Alabama 7-1 1,029 11
  9. Arkansas 7-1 1,021 11
  10. Arizona 7-1 1,013 4
  11. Auburn 8-0 853 15
  12. Baylor 6-2 841 6
  13. Maryland 8-0 811 22
  14. Indiana 7-1 759 10
  15. Duke 8-2 745 17
  16. Kentucky 6-2 596 19
  17. Illinois 6-2 554 16
  18. Gonzaga 5-3 517 14
  19. UCLA 7-2 479 21
  20. Iowa St. 7-1 376 23
  21. Creighton 6-3 346 7
  22. San Diego St. 6-2 265 24
  23. Mississippi St. 8-0 187 –
  24. TCU 6-1 113 –
  25. Ohio St. 6-2 81 25
    Others receiving votes: Iowa 70, Coll of Charleston 54, Miami 29, Virginia Tech 27, Arizona St 20, Utah 16, Wisconsin 16, UNLV 14, Texas Tech 10, West Virginia 8, Marquette 7, Xavier 6, New Mexico 3, Michigan St. 3, Memphis 3, Missouri 2, North Carolina 1, Kansas St 1.