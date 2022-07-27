INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – In 2021, Purdue football fans enjoyed the Boilermakers’ best season in almost two decades.

In Jeff Brohm’s fifth season as head coach, Purdue beat two top five opponents (Iowa, Michigan State), won a shootout over Tennessee in the Music City Bowl and earned their first 9-win season since 2003.

Entering year six as head coach, Brohm is looking to build on his best season yet. Starting quarterback Aidan O’Connell, who was named to the Maxwell Award Watch List, returns for his final season. However, the team will need to find a way to generate an explosive offense after losing Big Ten Receiver of the Year David Bell.

“I do think we’ve built very good depth in that room, and we have a lot of guys I think can emerge and step up and hopefully play close to that level if they’re playing well,” said Brohm during Big Ten Football Media Day.

Defensively, the Boilermakers will need to generate a pass rush after losing All-Big Ten defensive lineman George Karlaftis.

“I think our defensive guys understand that they can achieve and be as good as they want to be if we allow them to do that, if we give them the proper package to help them be aggressive in their approach and help them take chances and play free,” said Brohm.

Purdue opens the season on Sept. 1 against Penn State.