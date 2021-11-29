Purdue ranked no. 2 in A.P. poll, highest ranking since 1988

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – The latest A.P. poll came out on Monday, and Purdue is ranked no. 2 in the country – the program’s highest ranking since 1988.

Up 1️⃣ to 2️⃣.



✅: Purdue’s highest AP ranking since March 7, 1988 (2).

✅: Matches highest ranking in school history (10 other weeks). pic.twitter.com/B27q8KNH4v — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) November 29, 2021



