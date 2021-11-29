Purdue ranked no. 2 in A.P. poll, highest ranking since 1988

College Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – The latest A.P. poll came out on Monday, and Purdue is ranked no. 2 in the country – the program’s highest ranking since 1988.


The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 28, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
Record Pts Pvs

  1. Duke (51) 7-0 1,513 5
  2. Purdue (9) 6-0 1,442 3
  3. Gonzaga (1) 6-1 1,428 1
  4. Baylor 7-0 1,324 6
  5. UCLA 6-1 1,253 2
  6. Villanova 4-2 1,147 7
  7. Texas 4-1 1,115 8
  8. Kansas 5-1 1,027 4
  9. Kentucky 5-1 1,002 10
  10. Arkansas 6-0 960 13
  11. Arizona 6-0 851 17
  12. BYU 6-0 791 18
  13. Tennessee 4-1 730 15
  14. Florida 6-0 681 23
  15. Houston 5-1 631 12
  16. Alabama 6-1 456 10
  17. UConn 6-1 437 22
  18. Memphis 5-1 435 9
  19. Iowa St. 6-0 403 –
  20. Southern Cal 6-0 380 24
  21. Auburn 5-1 325 19
  22. Michigan St. 5-2 295 –
  23. Wisconsin 5-1 224 –
  24. Michigan 4-2 177 20
  25. Seton Hall 5-1 151 21
    Others receiving votes: Illinois 111, St. Bonaventure 106, LSU 93, Ohio St. 75, Indiana 63, Colorado St. 59, Xavier 46, Texas Tech 34, Marquette 23, North Carolina 9, Iowa 9, San Francisco 7, Loyola Chicago 3, Virginia Tech 3, Louisville 2, Wake Forest 2, Ohio 1, Iona 1.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss