Purdue ranked no. 2 in A.P. poll, highest ranking since 1988

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – The latest A.P. poll came out on Monday, and Purdue is ranked no. 2 in the country – the program’s highest ranking since 1988.
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 28, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
Record Pts Pvs
- Duke (51) 7-0 1,513 5
- Purdue (9) 6-0 1,442 3
- Gonzaga (1) 6-1 1,428 1
- Baylor 7-0 1,324 6
- UCLA 6-1 1,253 2
- Villanova 4-2 1,147 7
- Texas 4-1 1,115 8
- Kansas 5-1 1,027 4
- Kentucky 5-1 1,002 10
- Arkansas 6-0 960 13
- Arizona 6-0 851 17
- BYU 6-0 791 18
- Tennessee 4-1 730 15
- Florida 6-0 681 23
- Houston 5-1 631 12
- Alabama 6-1 456 10
- UConn 6-1 437 22
- Memphis 5-1 435 9
- Iowa St. 6-0 403 –
- Southern Cal 6-0 380 24
- Auburn 5-1 325 19
- Michigan St. 5-2 295 –
- Wisconsin 5-1 224 –
- Michigan 4-2 177 20
- Seton Hall 5-1 151 21
Others receiving votes: Illinois 111, St. Bonaventure 106, LSU 93, Ohio St. 75, Indiana 63, Colorado St. 59, Xavier 46, Texas Tech 34, Marquette 23, North Carolina 9, Iowa 9, San Francisco 7, Loyola Chicago 3, Virginia Tech 3, Louisville 2, Wake Forest 2, Ohio 1, Iona 1.