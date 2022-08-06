WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue fans got an early look at the Boilermakers football team during ‘Fan Day’ at Ross-Ade Stadium on Friday.

During Friday’s practice, Purdue ramped up preseason practice as the team donned shoulder pads.

Coming off the team’s best season since 2003, the expectations are high for head coach Jeff Brohm. The sixth year head coach returns starting quarterback Aidan O’Connell, who is on multiple postseason award watch lists.

Purdue opens the season on Thursday, Sept. 1 against Penn State.