Purdue QB Sindelar has concussion, status unclear for TCU

MUNCIE, Ind. -- It wasn't a perfect performance, but it was an entertaining one and, in the end, it was a decisive victory.

Drew Plitt tied the Ball State record with six touchdown passes, and the Cardinals rolled up nearly 600 yards of offense in a 57-29 victory over Fordham on the newly minted Gainbridge Field at Scheumann Stadium.

Plitt's 439 yards were 30 fewer than his head coach Mike Neu's school record in the famous 1993 Homecoming comeback against Toledo. But the redshirt junior signal caller didn't get a chance at that one. His sixth touchdown pass of the day, matching Keith Wenning's mark, was his final throw before John Paddock took the snaps on BSU's final possessions.

"We responded from a shaky start," Neu said. "Drew's one of those guys, the ultimate competitor. He settled in nicely and really ran the show offensively. He did a lot of good stuff at the line of scrimmage where he made some adjustments. Six touchdowns passes speaks for itself. Most importantly, it's a win."

Riley Miller and Antwan Davis were both on the receiving end of two touchdowns, while Justin Hallsnagged a 50-yard score and Cody Rudy snuck out of the backfield and caught the first of his career. Miller led the way with 116 receiving yards, while Davis hauled in BSU career highs of five catches and 86 yards.

Ball State (1-1) started slowly, but Plitt's scoring connection to Hall seemed to get things going. Walter Fletcher scored on a 10-yard run late in the first quarter to even the score at 14-all, and the Cardinals went on to score 36 unanswered points on the Rams (0-2).