Purdue QB Sindelar has concussion, status unclear for TCU

by: Associated Press

Purdue quarterback Elijah Sindelar, left, throws against Arizona during the first half of the Foster Farms Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) – Purdue quarterback Elijah Sindelar has been diagnosed with a concussion and it is unclear if he will be cleared to play Saturday when the Boilermakers host TCU.
The fifth-year senior went to the team’s medical tent after a 7-yard run on third-and-14 in Saturday’s win over Vanderbilt. It was Purdue’s last offensive play of the day.
Coach Jeff Brohm told reporters Monday he believed Sindelar had a “slight concussion” and would be monitored in the concussion protocol.
If he cannot play Saturday, freshman Jack Plummer would make his first career start against a Horned Frogs’ defense that is traditionally ranked among the nation’s best. Plummer has not thrown a pass in his college career.

