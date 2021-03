INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – There are ten Division I men’s basketball teams in the state of Indiana – but with the entire tournament being played in the Hoosier state, the Purdue Boilermakers are the only one of the ten that made the field.

The fourth-seeded Boilermakers face 13th-seeded North Texas at Lucas Oil Stadium at 7:25 p.m. Friday in the first round. That game will be televised on TNT.