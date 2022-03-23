WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) – Purdue’s using its extraordinary size to push around opponents, dominate the boards and get to the free-throw line over and over as it seeks its first Final Four berth in over four decades. The Boilermakers’ frontcourt combination of 7-foot-4 Zach Edey and 6-10 Trevion Williams causes matchup issues for just about any team in the country. Purdue has outrebounded its first two NCAA Tournament foes 83-61 and has outscored them 60-13 from the foul line. The third-seeded Boilermakers face No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s in an East Region semifinal Friday at Philadelphia.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) – Shaheen Holloway of Saint Peter’s might be one the hottest coaching commodities in college basketball. The 15th-seeded Peacocks are the Cinderella story of the NCAA Tournament after knoocking off Kentucky and Murray State. Holloway was rumored to be the top contender for the vacant Massachusetts’ job. Now there is speculation he may head to Seton Hall. Up first is a Friday night Sweet 16 game against Purdue. Holloway says he is focused on that for now.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) – One of the biggest changes in college sports in recent years has been the transfer portal. It has allowed players to move from one program to another without sitting out a year, and given some schools a player or two to push them over the top to compete for a national title. Saint Peter’s, the surprise of this year’s NCAA Tournament, is in the Sweet 16 this week against No. 3 seed Purdue in Philadelphia because the transfer portal came up short for Peacocks’ forward and defensive star KC Ndefo. He put his name in the portal and didn’t leave.