WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s only fitting that Purdue men’s basketball has their toughest test of the regular season yet on the tail end of finals week. On Saturday, No. 3 Purdue will face No. 1 Arizona at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as part of the Indy Classic in Indianapolis.

Purdue (9-1, 1-1) remains undefeated in non-conference play, with marquee wins over Tennessee, Marquette and Alabama. In fact, the Boilermakers have won 32 straight non-conference regular season games dating back to December 2020.

Tipoff against Arizona is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, with the game streaming on Peacock.