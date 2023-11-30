WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue (7-0) has passed test thrown their way about a month into the college basketball season. Wins against Marquette, Gonzaga, Tennessee and Xavier have brought the Boilermakers back to the top spot in the AP poll.

After grinding through some big wins, Purdue now gears up for Big Ten play against a solid Northwestern squad (6-1). The Wildcats’ marquee wins so far include Dayton, Western Michigan and Northern Illinois.

Coming off Big Ten regular season and tournament titles last year, head coach Matt Painter knows Purdue will get every team’s best shot throughout conference play.

Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Friday at Northwestern’s Welsh-Ryan Arena.