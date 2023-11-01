WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – With the college basketball season closing in, Purdue had no problems in a 98-51 exhibition win over Grace College on Wednesday.

Five Boilermakers finished in double figures, led by 19 from Zach Edey. Ian Scott was the lone double digit scorer for Grace.

West Lafayette felt more like Fort Wayne West on Wednesday with several former Highlight Zone stars sharing the court. Purdue features Homestead grad Fletcher Loyer and Blackhawk Christian grad Caleb Furst. Meanwhile, a handful of Grace College players have ties to northeast Indiana – including Blackhawk Christian grads Marcus and Jimmy Davidson and Prairie Heights alum Elijah Malone.

Grace College now heads out to Oregon to face Bushnell in the Crossroads/Cascade Classic on Friday at 8:30 p.m. and Oregon Tech on Saturday at 10:30 p.m.

Purdue will be back in action on Monday when the Boilermakers host Samford at 6:30 p.m.