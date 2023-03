MADISON, Wisc. (AP) – Zach Edey had 17 points and 19 rebounds as No. 5 Purdue outlasted Wisconsin 63-61. Purdue clinched the Big Ten regular-season title outright earlier in the day when Illinois beat Michigan in double-overtime. But there was still plenty at stake in this game as Purdue sought to make its case for an overall No. 1 seed. The Boilermakers are 25-5. Wisconsin was trying to boost its postseason credentials.