Purdue opens spring practice as Brohm enters fourth season

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) – Spring has sprung – at least in West Lafayette. The Boilermakers hit the indoor turf for their first spring practice on Monday afternoon, with hopes of erasing a 2019 season that was derailed by injuries.

Purdue went 4-8 overall last season (and 3-6 in the Big Ten), Brohm’s worst season since taking over at Purdue. He enters his fourth campaign with high hopes, and star Rondale Moore appeared to be back to his normal self during the portion of practice open to the media on Monday after missing a big chunk of last season due to injury.

Purdue’s spring game is set for April 4.