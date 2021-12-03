Purdue opens Big Ten play win victory over visiting Iowa

KOSCIUSCKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Akron man is behind bars after police say he crashed into an Amish buggy and then fled the scene.

According to the Kosciuscko County Sheriff's Office, an Amish buggy operated by Wayne Hochstetler, 45, of Milford was traveling south along the shoulder of the road in the 9600 block of N. State Road 19. Shortly before 4:30 p.m., police were called after the buggy was struck from behind.