Purdue nipped by Nevada in opener

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Indiana Tech women's soccer team needed extra time to defeat their crosstown rivals in their first road game of the season, but started off the season 2-0 for the first time in over 15 years with a 2-1 overtime victory over the University of Saint Francis Wednesday evening at Bishop D'Arcy Stadium.

The Cougars got on the scoreboard first as they struck in the ninth minute, but Karson Gardner tied it back up 16 minutes later. The two teams traded possession and shots over the next 65 minutes, but neither side was able to get on past the goalie or their defense, as both teams each had defenders make saves at the goal line in the second half.

The Warriors held the momentum late in regulation with two shots on target and a corner kick, but the hosts held strong to force overtime, but Lily Rothert gave the Orange and Black the first win over Saint Francis since 2012, snapping a four-game losing skid, with a rainbow shot over the keeper in the 95th minute to break the tie.