Purdue lands UCLA grad transfer Burton

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – The Brohm brothers will have another offensive weapon at their disposal in the near future as former UCLA quarterback Austin Burton will be joining the Purdue football program as a graduate transfer.

Burton will graduate in from UCLA in July and (thanks to a redshirt season with the Bruins) will have two years of eligibility at Purdue and be immediately eligible.

Purdue is looking to replace quarterback Elijah Sindelar who retired from football after this season due to injuries. The six-foot-two Burton will battle Jack Plummer and Aidan O’Connell for the starting job in West Lafayette.