WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – Coming off a nine-win season and returning a Heisman Trophy candidate in quarterback Aidan O’Connell, expectations are high over in West Lafayette as the Boilermakers kicked off practice on Tuesday to begin Jeff Brohm’s sixth season at the helm of the program.

Purdue opens the 2022 season with a Thursday night game on Sept. 1 at home against Penn State.