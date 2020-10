WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – NCAA basketball teams around the country can begin basketball practice this Wednesday, but Purdue is waiting a week and won’t hit the floor until October 21 due to contact tracing protocols.

The Boilermakers haven’t had a workout since October 8. That’s when the protocols were put in place.

Teams can start games the week of November 25, but now Purdue will start one week later.