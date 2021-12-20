Purdue holds at no. 3 in A.P. poll

Defending national champion Baylor has maintained its top spot in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, though not without ceding a No. 1 vote to Arizona, while the six remaining unbeatens continued their rise. Duke stayed No. 2 after ending a two-week break with three easy wins. Purdue was third while Gonzaga and UCLA flip-flopped their spots, with the Bruins rounding out the top five while being on a COVID-19 pause. Arizona jumped two spots to No. 6. Providence and Wisconsin entered the AP Top 25 while UConn and Arkansas dropped out.

