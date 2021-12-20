Purdue holds at no. 3 in A.P. poll

Defending national champion Baylor has maintained its top spot in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, though not without ceding a No. 1 vote to Arizona, while the six remaining unbeatens continued their rise. Duke stayed No. 2 after ending a two-week break with three easy wins. Purdue was third while Gonzaga and UCLA flip-flopped their spots, with the Bruins rounding out the top five while being on a COVID-19 pause. Arizona jumped two spots to No. 6. Providence and Wisconsin entered the AP Top 25 while UConn and Arkansas dropped out.
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
Record Pts Pvs
- Baylor (60) 10-0 1,524 1
- Duke 10-1 1,445 2
- Purdue 10-1 1,360 3
- Gonzaga 9-2 1,313 5
- UCLA 9-1 1,294 4
- Arizona (1) 11-0 1,230 8
- Kansas 9-1 1,210 7
- Southern Cal 12-0 937 10
- Iowa St. 11-0 926 11
- Alabama 9-2 897 6
- Michigan St. 9-2 822 12
- Auburn 10-1 782 13
- Houston 10-2 780 14
- Ohio St. 8-2 744 15
- Seton Hall 9-2 693 16
- Texas 8-2 569 17
- LSU 11-0 542 19
- Xavier 11-1 469 22
- Tennessee 8-2 447 18
- Kentucky 8-2 428 21
- Colorado St. 10-0 328 23
- Providence 11-1 266 –
- Villanova 7-4 222 9
- Wisconsin 9-2 182 –
- Texas Tech 8-2 86 25
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 65, West Virginia 57, UConn 55, Illinois 49, Loyola Chicago 42, Michigan 9, Arkansas 9, BYU 8, North Carolina 7, San Francisco 6, Wake Forest 5, Virginia Tech 4, Oklahoma St. 4, Iowa 3, Minnesota 3, Creighton 2, Memphis 1.