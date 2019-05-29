Purdue heading to Marquette for Gavitt Games

The Big Ten and Big East Conferences announced Wednesday that Purdue will travel to Marquette for the fifth annual Gavitt Games.



The contest will be played Wednesday, Nov. 13, from the newly-built FiServ Forum in downtown Milwaukee. The game will be televised by either FOX Sports or FS1.

Purdue owns a 1-1 record in two previous appearances in the Gavitt Games, falling to defending National Champion Villanova in 2016 (79-76) while defeating Marquette on the road in 2017 (86-71). This will be the second straight time that Purdue has played Marquette in Milwaukee in the Gavitt Games.

Purdue owns a 9-0 series lead against Marquette in a series dating to 1932. The Boilermakers win over the Golden Eagles in 2017 was the team’s first meeting since a Rick Mount-overtime buzzer beater sent Purdue to the 1969 Final Four. Purdue has never hosted Marquette in Mackey Arena and the Golden Eagles’ last visit to West Lafayette was in 1951.

Marquette posted a 24-10 overall record a year ago, earning the No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament, where it lost to Ja Morant and Murray State in Hartford, Connecticut. All-American Markus Howard returns for the Golden Eagles and is America’s second-leading active scorer with 1,955 points. Howard averaged 24.9 points per game and made 117 triples a year ago. Marquette also returns starters Sacar Anim (8.2 PPG, 3.1 RPG) and Theo John (5.4 PPG, 4.9 RPG).

Purdue will return two starters and eight letterwinners from the 2018-19 squad that reached the Elite Eight and won the Big Ten regular-season championship for the second time in three seasons.