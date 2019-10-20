Purdue head coach Painter speaks at USF Tip-Off Gala

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — After losing his job to a freshman, Peyton Ramsey never abandoned the work ethic that enabled him to start 12 games at quarterback for Indiana last year.

Ramsey's willingness to be ready at a moment's notice paid off handsomely Saturday for the gritty junior, who threw for 193 yards and a touchdown in a relief role to help the Hoosiers beat Maryland 34-28.