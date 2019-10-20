Purdue head coach Painter speaks at USF Tip-Off Gala

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s almost time for basketball season.
Purdue head basketball coach Matt Painter spoke at the USF Tip-Off Gala at the Mirro Center.
They also honored the Blackhawk Christian boys basketball team for their state championship.
The Boilermakers held a scrimmage at Mackey Arena this afternoon. Painter knows replacing Carsen Edwards will be difficult but it’s not something this program hasn’t done before. Just a few years ago they had to fill the void left by Homestead graduate and big man Caleb Swanigan.