Purdue-FSU, IU-Syracuse, ND-Illinois pairings set for ACC/Big Ten Challenge

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – ESPN has announced that Purdue will host Florida State in the Big Ten / ACC Challenge on Tuesday, Nov. 30, in Mackey Arena.

The meeting with the Seminoles marks the third time in the last four years that the two teams will face off against each other. In the 2018 Challenge event, Florida State edged the Boilermakers 73-72 in Tallahassee. Two years ago, Florida State defeated Purdue 63-60 in overtime in the title game of the Emerald Coast Challenge.

Florida State leads the series with Purdue by a 4-0 advantage, including a 2-0 lead in the Big Ten / ACC Challenge. The Seminoles also defeated Purdue in the 2005 event. This will be the first game in series history played in Mackey Arena.

This will be the third matchup between the two teams in the Challenge, equaling the most for Purdue against a single opponent in the Challenge (North Carolina State, Clemson, Florida State).

Florida State posted an 18-7 overall record a year ago, reaching the Sweet 16 (or beyond) for the third straight season. The Seminoles finished second in the ACC regular-season standings, two games behind Virginia in the win column and are ranked in the top 20 in every preseason “way too early” top-25 polls.

The announcement puts a cap on Purdue’s non-conference schedule, which features North Carolina, Florida State, Villanova OR Tennessee, North Carolina State and Butler.

Purdue owns the Big Ten’s best record in the Big Ten / ACC Challenge with an 11-9 record. Florida State is 10-12 all-time in the event, but has won four of its last five games.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – For the third time in four years, the Indiana University men’s basketball team will hit the road in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge when it travels to Syracuse on Tuesday, November 30. This will be the 23rd year of the challenge and will be the second meeting between the two teams that played for the NCAA Championship, which Indiana won in 1987, in this series. Syracuse defeated the Hoosiers, 69-52, at home in 2013. Since that national title game, the Orange have won the last five meetings.

IU will begin the Mike Woodson Era this season and return three starters including sophomore All-American Trayce Jackson Davis. He was the only major college player to average 19 points and nine rebounds a season ago. Junior guard Rob Phinisee and junior forward Race Thompson are returning starters who also are back.

Syracuse was 18-10 last season and secured a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the third straight year in which the competition was held. The 11th-seeded Orange upset San Diego State and West Virginia and advanced to the Sweet 16 before losing to Final Four bound Houston. Hall of Fame Coach Jim Boeheim is second in all-time Division I coaching triumphs. He is also second on the active games coached list, trailing only Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski in the two categories.

IU is 8-12 all-time in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge after falling 69-67 in overtime at #20 Florida State last year. IU has played a nationally ranked foe in the event for six straight seasons and eight of the last nine campaigns. The Hoosiers will be looking for their first road win in the series wince winning at NC State, 86-75 in 2011.

ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will combine to televise all 14 games of the event, and all games will also be available to stream via the ESPN app. Start times and network designations will be announced at a later date. The Big Ten has captured the Commissioner’s Cup in each of the last two seasons.

THE IU/SYRACUSE SERIES

(Syracuse leads 5-1)

3/30/87 W 74-73 New Orleans (NCAA Championship)

11/23/88 L 78-102 New York

11/25/90 L 74-77 Lahaina, Maui

11/25/98 L 63-76 Lahaina, Maui

3/28/13 L 50-61 Washington, D.C.

12/3/13 L 52-69 Syracuse, N.Y.

2021 Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Indiana at Syracuse

Florida State at Purdue

Duke at Ohio State

Louisville at Michigan State

Michigan at North Carolina

Nebraska at NC State

Wisconsin at Georgia Tech

Iowa at Virginia

Notre Dame at Illinois

Clemson at Rutgers

Northwestern at Wake Forest

Minnesota at Pitt

Virginia Tech at Maryland

Miami at Penn State

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The University of Notre Dame men’s basketball team has been paired with Illinois for the 2021 ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Irish will travel to the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois, on Monday, November 29, 2021, to take on the Illini (tip time and television network will be announced at a later date).

The 2021 matchup will mark the third between Notre Dame and Illinois in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. In 2015-16, the Irish spoiled the opening of the State Farm Center with an 84-79 victory and then took down Illinois 76-74 at Purcell Pavilion during the 2018-19 event.

Notre Dame is 4-4 all-time in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, Illinois is 9-13. Last season, the Irish fell to Ohio State at Purcell Pavilion 90-85, while Illinois defeated Duke 83-68 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The ACC is 12-7-3 all-time in the event, but the Big Ten has won the last two challenges in 2020 and 2019.

The Notre Dame – Illinois basketball series dates back to 1922 when the Illini claimed two victories on back-to-back days (Jan. 1 and Jan. 2, 1922). The two teams met regularly through the 1960s, but have only met three times (2003, 2015, 2018 – all Notre Dame victories) since 1973. Illinois leads the all-time series 27-15 and 11-2 on their home court.

The game with Illinois is the first non-conference game of the 2021-22 season to be confirmed, with many more coming over the next couple of months. The Irish will take part in the 2021 Maui Invitational (pairings are still to be determined) and will compete in 20 Atlantic Coast Conference games. Notre Dame will take on Boston College, Georgia Tech, Clemson, Louisville, NC State and Pittsburgh in a home-and-home ACC series this coming season. They will play host to Duke, North Carolina, Syracuse and Virginia. The Irish will make road trips to Florida State, Miami, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.