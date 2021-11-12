Purdue Fort Wayne’s women’s basketball dealing with COVID issue, game at Ball State cancelled

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Tonight’s Purdue Fort Wayne at Ball State women’s basketball game has been cancelled as the Mastodons are dealing with COVID issues within the program.

PFW had already announced head coach Maria Marchesano was not planning to coach in tonight’s game prior to the cancellation. She was not on the sideline in Tuesday’s season opener at War Memorial Coliseum as the Dons bested Manchester University.

The PFW-Ball State game will not be rescheduled. The Dons next scheduled contest is November 18 against UIC in their Horizon League opener.

Per a statement from PFW:

“The Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball team’s game at Ball State originally scheduled for Friday (Nov. 12) has been canceled due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the program.

The team is following all procedures and protocols implemented by Purdue University Fort Wayne, the Allen County Health Department and the Indiana State Department of Health.”

The program will resume activity in accordance with the university and athletic department’s established protocols.”