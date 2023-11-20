INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – For a second straight week, the Mastodons were recognized with weekly honors from the Horizon League. Shayla Sellers and Quinton Morton-Robertson were named the Women’s and Men’s Player of the Week, while Corey Hadnot II took home Freshman of the Week honors for a second time.

Sellers led Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball to a 70-64 overtime win at Southern Illinois last week. The grad student dropped 20 points on 60% shooting to help the Mastodons improve to 2-1 on the season.

Meanwhile, Morton-Robertson earned his first Horizon League weekly honors since joining the Mastodons’ men’s basketball program. The redshirt senior was named MVP of the Arizona Tip-Off after averaging 22 points – including a career-high 27 in a win over Northern Arizona – in the Mastodons’ two wins in the mini-tournament.

Hadnot II averaged 7.5 points, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals in the Mastodons’ wins over Northern Arizona and South Dakota. This is the second straight week Hadnot has earned Freshman of the Week honors from the Horizon League.

Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball looks to improve to 6-0 on the season Wednesday at San Francisco, while the women’s team faces Iowa in the opening round of the Gulf Coast Showcase on Friday.