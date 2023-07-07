EUGENE, Ore. (WANE) – In a historic appearance for Purdue Fort Wayne, long-distance runner Austin Hall finished second in the 10K run at the USATF U20 Outdoor Championships on Friday.

Hall, a Columbia City High School grad, finished with a time of 32:31.92. Notre Dame’s Ethan Coleman crossed the finish line first at a time of 31:37.75.

By placing in the top three, Hall qualifies for the U20 Outdoor World Championships in Budapest.

Hall is the first Mastodon to qualify for a USATF Championship in any event. The Columbia City grad qualified after racing a personal best 30:28.67 at the Horizon League Outdoor Championships.