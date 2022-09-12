FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After earning a pair of clean sheets, Purdue Fort Wayne women’s soccer goalkeeper Sam Castenada has been named the Horizon League Defensive Player of the Week.

The former Homestead High School standout dominated in net for the Mastodons last week, making a penalty kick save in the final seconds to seal a win over Valparaiso. Castenada also helped Purdue Fort Wayne to a shutout win over Southern Indiana last Sunday.

Purdue Fort Wayne kicks off Horizon League play on Sunday when the Mastodons host IUPUI.