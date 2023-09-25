FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After posting back-to-back shutouts, Purdue Fort Wayne goalkeeper Sam Castaneda took home her first Horizon League Defender of the Week honor this season.

Named last year’s Horizon League Goalkeeper of the Year, Castaneda allowed no goals to help Purdue Fort Wayne go 1-0-1 this past week. The Homestead High School grad has already posted six shutouts this season, two shy of matching last year’s mark.

As of Monday, Castaneda leads the Horizon League in goals against average, saves, saves per game, saves percentage and shutout percentage. Purdue Fort Wayne (5-3-4, 2-0-2) is tied for second in the Horizon League standings.