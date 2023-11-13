FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a 3-0 start to the regular season, Purdue Fort Wayne swept both the Horizon League’s weekly honors on Monday. Rasheed Bello earned the conference’s Player of the Week, while Corey Hadnot II was named Freshman of the Week.

Bello, a transfer out of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside (Division II) averaged 20.3 points in his first week with the Mastodons, including a 15 point outing in the Mastodons’ season-opening win at DePaul.

Hadnot II averaged 9.7 points in the first week of the regular season, including a 12 point performance in the Mastodons’ win over Andrews.

Purdue Fort Wayne heads to Phoenix for the Arizona Tipoff. The Mastodons will face Northern Arizona on Friday, followed by a game against VMI or South Dakota on Saturday.