Purdue Fort Wayne women flames out UIC to get season sweep

CHICAGO (WANE) – Shayla Sellers led the Mastodons with 25 points as Purdue Fort Wayne snapped a 4-game losing skid with an 88-61 win over Illinois-Chicago.

Aubrey Stupp also finished with a career-high 22 points on 6-of-10 shooting, including three 3-pointers. Amelia Bromenschenkel and Jazzlyn Linbo were the other two Mastodons to finish in double figures.

As a team, Purdue Fort Wayne tallied a 26 assists on 29 made field goals, the most recorded against a Division I opponent.

Purdue Fort Wayne returns home on Thursday to host Northern Kentucky.