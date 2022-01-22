Purdue Fort Wayne women fall to Cleveland State for second time in 3 days

Purdue Fort Wayne fell to Cleveland State for the second time in three days on Saturday.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne dropped their second straight game to Cleveland State on Saturday afternoon, 80-58.

This was the second meeting between the two teams in three days, with Cleveland State winning by 26 at the Wolstein Center on Thursday.

Amellia Bromenschenkel led the Mastodons off the bench with 14 points. Aubrey Stupp also finished in double figures with 10.

After trailing by 10 at the half, Purdue Fort Wayne cut the deficit as low as six late in the third quarter. However, that was as close as the Mastodons would get in the second half.

Purdue Fort Wayne plays their next two games on the road, starting with IUPUI on Thursday.