FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Youngstown State erased a 7-point lead deficit to hand Purdue Fort Wayne their second straight loss on Sunday.

Purdue Fort Wayne took a 30-25 lead to the half, but the Penguins used a 7-2 run to tie the game at 32 in the first minutes of the third quarter. Youngstown State outscored Purdue Fort Wayne 44-25 in the second half.

Sylare Starks led the Mastodons off the bench with 15 points. Aubrey Stupp added 14 points.

Purdue Fort Wayne heads to Detroit Mercy on Thursday.